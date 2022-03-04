x
Police: Woman steals $6,000 puppy from pet store in Columbus

Police said the woman walked into Petland on Bethel Road around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 and asked to see the puppy before putting it in her coat and leaving.
Credit: Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a woman accused of stealing a chihuahua from a pet store last month.

Police said the woman walked into Petland on Bethel Road around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 and asked to see the puppy.

She then put the puppy inside her coat and walked out without paying.

Police said in a Facebook post the dog was worth $6,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Beard at 614-645-2091 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

