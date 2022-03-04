Police: Woman steals $6,000 puppy from pet store in Columbus

Police said the woman walked into Petland on Bethel Road around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 and asked to see the puppy before putting it in her coat and leaving.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a woman accused of stealing a chihuahua from a pet store last month.

She then put the puppy inside her coat and walked out without paying.

Police said in a Facebook post the dog was worth $6,000.