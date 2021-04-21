Protesters gather downtown following fatal Columbus police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant

Around 9:30 p.m., a group of about 200 to 250 people marched down Marconi Boulevard past the Ohio Supreme Court.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Protesters have gathered downtown and have started marching following a 16-year-old girl who was fatally shot and killed by Columbus police on Tuesday.

Ma'Khia Bryant was shot and killed by Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon on Legion Lane Tuesday afternoon.

Some protesters gathered at the Statehouse Wednesday afternoon, chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "Say her name. Ma'Khia Bryant."

Around 7:30 p.m., a vigil was held for Bryant. Some of the people from the vigil began heading downtown in front of Columbus Police Headquarters.

Around 9:30 p.m., a group of about 200 to 250 people marched down Marconi Boulevard past the Ohio Supreme Court.

Protestors have moved from CPD HQ into their cars to drive down Marconi @10TV pic.twitter.com/JRSeF5PFeC — Gabriela Garcia (@ggarcianews) April 22, 2021

Columbus police released body camera video on Tuesday and Wednesday of the shooting.

According to Interim Police Chief Michael Woods, a caller said females were trying to stab them.

Video released by police from the first officer on the scene shows the teen appears to attempt to stab a woman with a knife before Reardon fired.

Bryant was taken to Mount Carmel East where she was pronounced dead.