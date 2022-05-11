Inmate dies after stabbing at prison in Marion County

Albert Rembert died after an altercation with another inmate in April at the North Central Correctional Complex.

MARION, Ohio — An inmate at a prison in Marion County died after being stabbed last month, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation confirmed Albert Rembert died after the incident at the North Central Correctional Complex (NCCC), which is a privately operated prison.

According to an OSHP report, two inmates were arguing on April 14 when Rembert pulled out a shank and stabbed the other inmate.

Troopers wrote in the report that the other inmate then took the shank from Rembert and stabbed him.

Rembert was pronounced dead at Marion General Hospital, according to the OSHP report.

OSHP said investigators are waiting for the coroner's report to be completed before it is presented to the prosecutor's office for review for any possible charges.

According to public court records in Marion County, Rembert was originally sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of one count of aggravated murder and one count of possession of criminal tools in 1978 in Cuyahoga County.

He was later paroled and was ordered not to commit any other offenses.

In 2011, Rembert entered an Alford Plea in Franklin County to one count of felonious assault and one count of intimidation of a crime victim or witness.

The plea means he did not admit to the charge but acknowledges there's enough evidence to convict him.