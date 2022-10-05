Marysville woman among 2 recovered from truck in southern Ohio lake

The Clinton County Coroner's Office identified the bodies as 50-year-old Kendrick Jesionowski, of Kenton, and 57-year-old Lisa Reiss, of Marysville.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two bodies were recovered from a truck found in a southern Ohio lake Tuesday afternoon.

Crews with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office arrived at Cowan Lake after two adults were reported missing.

ODNR requested help from Loveland-Symmes Task Force 1 dive team after identifying a target of interest about 10 feet underwater.

Crews brought a tow truck to pull the truck out of the water after 5:15 p.m. Two bodies were recovered inside the vehicle.

