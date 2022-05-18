Price of gas impacting central Ohio city budgets

The City of Columbus says for every 10 cents gas goes up, it costs the city another $250,000 in diesel fuel.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — City leaders across Central Ohio are thinking of ways to save as the cost of fuel continues to rise.

Statewide, the average price of diesel is up to $5.25, up from $4.93 last month and $3.17 in 2021. It's taking a bite out of Columbus' budget.

"For every 10 cents that the fuel goes up, it costs us another $250,000 in diesel fuel," said Joe Lombardi, Director of finance for the City of Columbus.

He said the city has about 850 vehicles that rely on diesel fuel. They include the trucks that pick up your trash, water and sewer lines, and construction trucks. The city budgeted about $9 million for all types of fuel in 2022.

The city of Hilliard budgeted about $220,000, but as fuel costs continue to climb, both cities will have to make tough choices.

"It's going to be very difficult if they continue to rise to be able to weather that storm again," said Lombardi.

"Finance would have to work their magic and move money around so we could continue to get fuel," said Dave Dale, the operations administrator for the City of Hillard. "Two years ago, we bought diesel for $1.52 a gallon and two weeks ago we paid $4.66," he said.

AAA suggests the following fuel-saving tips: