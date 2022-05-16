With rise in gas prices, some in Columbus are turning to electric bikes

As gas prices continue to increase across the nation, some residents are turning to electric bicycles as supplemental transportation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As gas prices continue to increase across the nation, Columbus residents are turning to electric bicycles as supplemental transportation.

Scott Seneff, who is the co-owner of Pedago Electric Bikes in Powell, said sales have already doubled from this time last year and they just opened for the season on April 2.

“We've been extremely busy, the community's been great. I don't see it slowing down anytime soon, especially with the gas prices,” Seneff said.

Seneff said it cost on average to charge an electric bike around 25 cents and you're going to pay $20 to $30 a year to charge it.

“I am trying to take my new electric bike anywhere I can,” Rachel Griffiths said. “I just think it makes traveling to and from work more fun.”

Griffiths, who works at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, said the electric bike allows her to get to work without being sweaty and also allows her to supplement other transportation like grocery store stops and going out to eat.

For Griffiths, because her commute is so short, she believes she’ll save at least $1,000 a year on gas, but is happy to have less impact on the environment.

“I'm not putting more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, which is good for the environment, good for the animals at the zoo and good for people too,” she said.

Rachel Deam at Roll Bicycles in Upper Arlington and Bexley say they doubled their profit last year and are set to double it again this year.

“More and more people are turning to bikes and e-bikes specifically because a lot of times it cuts down your commute or it's about the same,” Deam shares.

Deam says initial e-bike investments can start at around $1,700 but can save thousands in the long run.

The team is seeing older riders and injured riders opting for electric bikes.

“It's a struggle to get up that hill and it's hard to get on your bike and go a few miles and now they can go 20 miles very easily,” Deam said.

For all those who might be nervous to get on a bike again, Deam says anyone can do it.