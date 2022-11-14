Report: Driver admits to drug, alcohol use before crashing into Short North restaurant

The driver admitted to police about being under the influence of cocaine and drinking wine before the crash happened on Nov. 2.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A report from the Columbus Division of Police revealed new information regarding a vehicle crashing into a Short North restaurant nearly two weeks ago that injured two people.

The crash happened on Nov. 2 around 6:30 p.m. at Galla Park Steak on North High Street near East 1st Avenue.

Two witnesses told police that the driver was stopped at a red light on Price Avenue prior to the crash, according to the preliminary investigation report provided to 10TV. The witnesses said the vehicle randomly accelerated and crashed into the building.

The report says medics administered Narcan to the driver, identified as a 24-year-old woman, and removed her from the vehicle. A woman who was sitting inside a booth sustained broken bones and cuts from the glass window shattering on her.

The two women were taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

The driver told police and medics that the last thing she remembered was that she had "done cocaine and drank some wine" and had no recollection of driving, according to the report.

Officers searched the driver's vehicle and found a silver tin labeled "starbuzz" containing an unknown substance. The report says officers also found a bag with white powder inside her purse.

Officers submitted the substances to the police property room for testing.