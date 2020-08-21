Stand-up paddleboarding now offered at Prairie Oaks Metro Park

If you are looking for a safe and family friendly activity, Columbus Metro Parks has added a few new activities.

Prairie Oaks, one of the many parks across Central Ohio, is 500 acres of grasslands and lakes located just outside of Hilliard.

It's a great place to get outside and explore their trails or water while maintaining social distancing.

In the past, their lakes have been the home for fisherman and boaters, but now they are open for a new activity.



Prairie Oaks is now offering kayaking and stand up paddle boarding at their locations for free.