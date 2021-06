Police said the plane landed just before 9 a.m. behind a home off of Castle Crest Drive, north of State Route 161 and Linworth Road.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Worthington firefighters and police officers are responding to the scene of a small plane crash.

The plane landed just before 9 a.m. in a wooded area behind homes located off Linworth Road, just north of State Route 161.

Police said only the pilot was onboard the aircraft and she did not suffer any serious injuries.