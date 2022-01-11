Police searching for 25-year-old mentally disabled man missing from east Columbus

According to Columbus police, Chad Iser-Chavis is mentally disabled and could potentially harm himself.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for a 25-year-old mentally disabled man missing from east Columbus.

Chad Iser-Chavis was last seen around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Payday Lane. According to Columbus police, Iser-Chavis is mentally disabled and could potentially harm himself. He requires 24-hour patient care, according to a release.

Iser-Chavis is described as being 5'11" and weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Puma hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants and black shoes. Police said he took his gaming system with him.