x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police searching for 25-year-old mentally disabled man missing from east Columbus

According to Columbus police, Chad Iser-Chavis is mentally disabled and could potentially harm himself.
Credit: Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for a 25-year-old mentally disabled man missing from east Columbus. 

Chad Iser-Chavis was last seen around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Payday Lane. According to Columbus police, Iser-Chavis is mentally disabled and could potentially harm himself. He requires 24-hour patient care, according to a release.  

Iser-Chavis is described as being 5'11" and weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Puma hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants and black shoes. Police said he took his gaming system with him. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545. 

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

In Other News

Importance of layers in frigid temperatures