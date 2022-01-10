1 killed, 1 injured in south Columbus crash

According to police, the crash happened at Oakwood Avenue and Lawrence Drive around 3:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person has died and another was injured in a crash in Columbus Monday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened at Oakwood Avenue and Lawrence Drive around 3:30 p.m.

A car hit two or three other vehicles before crashing into a tree, police said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:42 p.m. while another person in the car was taken to a hospital. Their condition was described as stable.

Nobody involving the other vehicles that were hit was injured.

The area of Oakwood Avenue and Lawrence Drive is currently shut down.