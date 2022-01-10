1 killed, 1 injured in south Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person has died and another was injured in a crash in Columbus Monday afternoon.
According to police, the crash happened at Oakwood Avenue and Lawrence Drive around 3:30 p.m.
A car hit two or three other vehicles before crashing into a tree, police said.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:42 p.m. while another person in the car was taken to a hospital. Their condition was described as stable.
Nobody involving the other vehicles that were hit was injured.
The area of Oakwood Avenue and Lawrence Drive is currently shut down.
Police did not reveal any additional information about the crash.