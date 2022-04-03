Police searching for 10-year-old boy last seen in north Columbus

Police said 10-year-old Melachi Nelson was last seen in the area of Blue Ash Road and Blue Ash Place.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s north side Sunday.

At last sighting, Melachi was wearing a black and gray North Face jacket, black pants and white Nike shoes. He is described as being 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 95 pounds and having blonde hair and brown eyes.