Police searching for 10-year-old boy last seen in north Columbus

Police said 10-year-old Melachi Nelson was last seen in the area of Blue Ash Road and Blue Ash Place.
Credit: (Image Source: Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s north side Sunday. 

Police said Melachi Nelson was last seen in the area of Blue Ash Road and Blue Ash Place.

At last sighting, Melachi was wearing a black and gray North Face jacket, black pants and white Nike shoes. He is described as being 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 95 pounds and having blonde hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on Melachi’s location is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545 or 614-645-2358.

