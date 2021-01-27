Police: 16-year-old boy fatally shot during robbery in Lancaster; 4 arrested

Police received a 911 call about a robbery and shooting at around 3:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Locust Street.

LANCASTER, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot during a robbery and four suspects have been arrested, according to Lancaster police.

Police received a 911 call about a robbery and shooting at around 3:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Locust Street.

When officers arrived, they found 16-year-old Haylen Tabor shot inside the apartment.

He was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where he later died.

Police said three 16-year-old boys and a 21-year-old man robbed him while wearing masks.

All four have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

The juvenile suspects are at the Multi-County Juvenile Detention Center and the man, Brandon McNally, is at the Fairfield County Jail.