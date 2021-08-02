Police: Man entered Westerville home overnight, was found in teen's bedroom

According to police, the incident happened in the 1100 block of Bryan Drive around 4:30 a.m.

The Westerville Division of Police is investigating a burglary after a man was found inside a home Monday morning.

Police said the unknown man entered the home through an unlocked door. A teen woke up and found the man lying on their bedroom floor.

The man fled on foot after being confronted by the minor an adult in the home. No one in the home was injured.

Police said the man appeared to be wearing a dark hoodie and light shorts or pants.