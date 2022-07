Police said the man was shot in the stomach in the area of Kent Street and Lilley Avenue just before 5 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died after being shot in east Columbus Friday afternoon.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center in "extremely critical condition" but was pronounced dead at 5:37 p.m.