Police investigating reported locker room attack, sexual assault on Westerville Central student by teammates

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Genoa Township police are investigating reports that a Westerville Central High School football player was attacked and sexually assaulted by teammates in the school’s locker room.

The victim reportedly told police he was knocked to the ground and kicked by multiple players. Additionally, police said they are investigating reports from the student that one player “assaulted him in a sexual manner” during the incident.

Police said a thorough investigation is underway with the school and several interviews have already been conducted.

Genoa Township Police Chief Steve Gammill released a statement in regard to the investigation on Friday, saying:

"I know there may be many rumors out there about this incident, but we don’t deal with or address rumors. As a rule, we do not share specific details of any ongoing criminal investigation. We try hard to balance keeping the public informed, to the extent we can, on serious matters like this without jeopardizing our investigation."

In a statement to 10TV, a spokesperson with Westerville Central High said school officials have been fully cooperating and continue to do so. No additional comments were available at this time.