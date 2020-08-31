Police investigating massive shootout and chase in Linden area

It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the area of Bancroft Street and East Blake Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a massive shootout and chase spotted by ShotSpotter in the Linden area Sunday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the area of Bancroft Street and East Blake Avenue.

When officers responded, there were an additional 13 shots fired down the street near Joyce and Cordell Avenues.

Officers told 10TV that ShotSpotter was able to detect a total of 63 gunshots fired.

Police discovered several vehicles were chasing each other and the gunshots were coming from the vehicles.

Authorities learned there was a home that was struck on E. Blake and Joyce Avenues.

Nobody was struck and they don’t have anyone in custody, according to police.