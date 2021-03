Officials have not said if the person is a male or female.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating after a body was found Saturday morning along a trail in northeast Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the body was found in the area of Sunbury and Mock roads. A call was received around 8:20 a.m.

Authorities have not advised on whether the situation is a homicide.

Officials have not said if the person is a male or female.