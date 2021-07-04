Police identify 35-year-old man found shot in North Linden alley

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in an alley in North Linden Sunday morning.
Officers went to the 2900 block of Azelda Street after 7 a.m. after someone reported finding a man's body.
Police say officers found 35-year-old Raymond English shot in an alley. He was pronounced dead at the scene minutes after authorities arrived.
Police do not have any information on a possible suspect.
This is the 104th homicide of 2021 in the city of Columbus.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).