Police identify 35-year-old man found shot in North Linden alley

Police say officers found the man shot in an alley.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in an alley in North Linden Sunday morning.

Officers went to the 2900 block of Azelda Street after 7 a.m. after someone reported finding a man's body.

Police say officers found 35-year-old Raymond English shot in an alley. He was pronounced dead at the scene minutes after authorities arrived.

Police do not have any information on a possible suspect.

This is the 104th homicide of 2021 in the city of Columbus.