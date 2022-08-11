Police: 1 dead after driving car into west Columbus quarry

One person is dead after driving into a quarry in west Columbus early Thursday morning, according to Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after driving into a quarry in west Columbus early Thursday morning.

Columbus police said a car was traveling at a high speed on West 5th Avenue when the driver crossed over McKinley Avenue and went through a fence around 2:50 a.m.

Police said the car drove straight into the quarry, which drops about 20 feet.

Police were able to locate the driver and get that person out of the quarry, but were unable to save them.