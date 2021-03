Four people were on the plane. No one was hurt.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A single-engine plane's propeller hit the ground during an emergency landing at John Glenn Columbus International Airport Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the airport said the plane had issues with its landing gear in the nose of the plane.

As the plane landed, the propeller hit the runway as the landing gear was not fully operational, causing the nose of the plane to dip down.

Medics and firefighters responded to the scene.