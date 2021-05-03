Person rescued from house fire in south Columbus

Three people were in the house when the fire started, two got out before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters with the Columbus Division of Fire used a ladder to rescue a person from the second floor of a burning home in south Columbus early Friday morning.

The fire chief on scene told 10TV three people were in the house on Whittier Street near South 22nd Street just before 2 a.m. when the fire started.

Two other people got out before firefighters arrived. The person rescued from the house is expected to be OK.

There's significant damage to the second floor of the home.