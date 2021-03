Dispatchers said it happened just before 5 a.m. in the 700 block of Wiltshire Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 12-year-old boy inside his home was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Hilltop area.

According to police, it happened just before 5 a.m. in the 700 block of Wiltshire Road.

The boy was shot in the foot and taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. He is expected to survive.