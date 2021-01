Police do not have any information on a suspect at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in northeast Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the victim was found at the Sunoco gas station just after 3:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of East Hudson Street.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries where they later died.

