Parts of central Ohio see damage from strong storms

Most of Ohio saw strong storms on Tuesday that brought strong winds, hail and heavy rain.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — Parts of southern Ohio were hit hard by heavy rain, pounding hail and whipping winds on Tuesday.

The damage that it left behind gives home and property owners a lot to clean up. 

"I’m just thankful we didn't already start the build process,” said Colleen Crandall. 

Crandall lives in Pickerington but recently bought a property in Amanda. It was supposed to be she and her husband’s forever home. Now, it’s their next fixer-upper.  

"Our three-grain bins are spread across the property and our barns are pretty damaged from whatever went through here,” she said.  

Just a few streets down from the Crandall's property, Lisa Tinsley came home to an unpleasant surprise.  

A tree was uprooted by the heavy winds and fell on top of the car sitting in the driveway.  

"My first reaction was just oh no because this is my mother-in-law’s car,” said Tinsley.  

She said her 100-year-old home took no damage and the most important part is everyone is OK.

"There's going to be a pretty big honey-do list with the things that have to happen around here,” she said.  

The damage may be defeating to some people, but for Crandall, she sees it as a new beginning.  

“We can rebuild we'll just have to change our plans a little bit,” said Crandall.

