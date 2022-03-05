Parts of central Ohio see damage from strong storms

Most of Ohio saw strong storms on Tuesday that brought strong winds, hail and heavy rain.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — Parts of southern Ohio were hit hard by heavy rain, pounding hail and whipping winds on Tuesday.

The damage that it left behind gives home and property owners a lot to clean up.

"I’m just thankful we didn't already start the build process,” said Colleen Crandall.

Crandall lives in Pickerington but recently bought a property in Amanda. It was supposed to be she and her husband’s forever home. Now, it’s their next fixer-upper.

"Our three-grain bins are spread across the property and our barns are pretty damaged from whatever went through here,” she said.

Just a few streets down from the Crandall's property, Lisa Tinsley came home to an unpleasant surprise.

A tree was uprooted by the heavy winds and fell on top of the car sitting in the driveway.

"My first reaction was just oh no because this is my mother-in-law’s car,” said Tinsley.

She said her 100-year-old home took no damage and the most important part is everyone is OK.

"There's going to be a pretty big honey-do list with the things that have to happen around here,” she said.

The damage may be defeating to some people, but for Crandall, she sees it as a new beginning.