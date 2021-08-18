School districts return to increasing COVID cases exacerbating school bus driver shortage

School districts that were already competing to attract and retain drivers saw those efforts made more difficult after COVID-19 struck.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — School districts across the country have for years faced a school bus driver shortage brought on by driver retention issues.

It’s been a perennial problem that districts say was made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

School districts that were already competing to attract and retain drivers saw those efforts made more difficult after COVID-19 struck, instilling fear of getting sick as another reason drivers might seek employment elsewhere.

As school districts across Ohio resume in-person instruction, they’re doing so against the backdrop of increase COVID-19 cases, debates over mask mandates and quarantine protocols designed to keep schools as safe as they can be.

Those circumstances haven’t made the jobs of transportation directors any easier.

“Student safety is number one concern. And right next to that is the continued driver shortage,” said Randy Synder with Westerville City Schools.

10 Investigates reached out to a dozen central Ohio school districts to find out how the national school bus driver shortage had impacted them.