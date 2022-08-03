Meijer announces annual 15% discount for teachers

The discount is available to all teachers and helps cover classroom costs for the upcoming school year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As school gets ready to start, Midwest superstore chain Meijer has announced its second annual year-round discount for teachers.

The back-to-school coupon offers 15% off, allowing teachers to save on home office equipment and school supplies. The discount has also been expanded through Sept. 5 to allow savings on cleaning supplies, children’s clothes and shoes, according to a release.

“Knowing just how much the average teacher spent on their classroom alone last year, without considering everything else that goes into preparing for the new school year, we hope this discount makes a big difference,” said May Graceffa, director of school, home, office and toys merchandising for Meijer.

Teachers spent an average of $750 on supplies for their classrooms during the 2020-2021 school year, according to surveys from Adopt A Classroom.

This coupon is accessible to those who show a valid school ID at the Meijer Customer Service desk and can only be used in-store.