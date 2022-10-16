OSHP: Man dead following ATV crash in Marion County

Officials have not said what caused the crash, and it remains under investigation.

MARION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — One man is dead following a crash Saturday in Marion County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a reported crash in the 200 block of South Main Street in Prospect just after 9:10 p.m.

A Polaris ATV was traveling north on South Main Street when it went off the road and crashed into a tree. OSHP reports the driver of the ATV, 48-year-old William Simmers, of Prospect, was pronounced dead at the scene.