Open water swimming warnings for parents

The National Drowning Prevention Alliance recommends parents ditch the floaties and use U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's been two years since Michelle Fox lost her 2-year-old daughter Logan, after a drowning accident in their backyard. Logan was being watched by a family friend, when she fell into their backyard pond.

“No kid is drown-proof. Drowning does not care, how much you love your child, drowning doesn't care what season it is, or that you have big plans for the summer. It just does not care,” said Fox.

Even though Michelle and her entire family still feel the pain from the loss of Logan, they've made it their mission to educate parents and themselves about the dangers of drowning and the importance of being water aware.

One of the biggest differences Michelle learned was that water safety looks different in a pool versus in open water.

“Before Logan’s accident, it was never talked about. Water safety wasn't something that I really heard of through the pediatrician's office, or through friends. You just put your kids in puddle jumpers and you let them go play,” said Fox.

The National Drowning Prevention Alliance recommends parents keep all kids in designated swimming areas in order to avoid intense currents. Additionally, basic floaties are not effective in lakes and oceans. Instead, use a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket for your kids.

And even if you have your kids in life jackets, that doesn't substitute for adult supervision.

“So we never recommend children that are still in need of a lifejacket to be unsupervised! Or really any child that is not a strong and competent swimmer,” said Katie Ferrero with the Aquatics Department at the YMCA of Central Ohio.

Through their nonprofit Because of Logan charity, Michelle and her husband connect kids to life-saving lessons. They hope that by doing this, no family will have to experience what they did two years ago.