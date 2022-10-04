'Once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye': Fans honor Dwayne Haskins with memorial outside Ohio Stadium

The memorial features two #7 jerseys, flowers and signs remembering the Buckeye standout.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State University quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. died Saturday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Florida. He was 24.

The news of his death shocked the entire sports world.

On Saturday, Buckeye fans stopped by Ohio Stadium to leave jerseys, pictures, and roses honoring Haskins.

One of those people who passed to remember Haskins was Chris Elting, a life-long Buckeye fan.

Elting said he bumped into Haskins Jr. at a grocery store a few years ago.

“He was truly a kid with a big heart and an infectious smile,” he said.

Haskins agent, Cedric Saunders, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the quarterback was training in South Florida with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 on foot when he was hit by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Adam Whitman is a member of The Best Damn Band in the Land. He played the “Carmen Ohio” on the violin outside Ohio Stadium Saturday night.

“People who love this campus who've gone here, and know how much that song means, and that's something that brings Buckeye Nation together I think. And this is a time where we got to come together,” he said.

Haskins’ smile and all he's done will forever be remembered by many people.

His fans in Buckeye Nation know he will forever be immortalized at the Shoe.