Woman indicted in fatal shooting of off-duty Cleveland cop

CLEVELAND — A grand jury in Cleveland has indicted an 18-year-old woman charged with aggravated murder and other charges in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Cleveland police officer during a carjacking.

Tamara McLoyd, of Garfield Heights, was indicted on Friday.

Officer Shane Bartek was shot in the back on Dec. 31 in the parking lot of a Cleveland apartment building and died at a hospital.

Authorities say McLoyd admitted to killing Bartek. Court records don't indicate whether McLoyd has an attorney yet to speak for her. She is being held on a $5 million bond, according to the Associated Press.