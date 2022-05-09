Wolf secured after breaching its enclosure at Cleveland zoo

CLEVELAND — A wolf was on the loose at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo after it escaped its enclosure Monday morning.
The entire zoo was on lockdown while zookeepers tried to wrangle the Mexican gray wolf, securing it approximately 15 minutes later.
Visitors were ushered into buildings around the property at the time of the incident. No guests or employees were harmed, according to a statement from the zoo.
The incident is currently under investigation, but the zoo reports that it is "safe for guests and has resumed normal operations."