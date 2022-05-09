Wolf secured after breaching its enclosure at Cleveland zoo

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo was on lockdown Monday as staff worked to secure a wolf that escaped its habitat.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — A wolf was on the loose at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo after it escaped its enclosure Monday morning.

The entire zoo was on lockdown while zookeepers tried to wrangle the Mexican gray wolf, securing it approximately 15 minutes later.

Visitors were ushered into buildings around the property at the time of the incident. No guests or employees were harmed, according to a statement from the zoo.