Cedar Point announces Top Thrill 2 for summer 2024

The Top Thrill 2 will make its debut during the summer season in 2024, replacing the Top Thrill Dragster which closed in August 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point on Tuesday unveiled its newest version of a fan-favorite ride — one that is said to be the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch “strata coaster.”

The Top Thrill 2 will make its debut during the summer season in 2024, replacing the Top Thrill Dragster which closed in August 2021.

Cedar Point says its newest ride will last two minutes, is 420 feet tall and reaches speeds up to 120 mph. The amusement park added that it’s the first amusement park in the world to reimagine and redefine the “strata coaster.”

The Top Thrill 2 features three “free-fall” moments. The first launch goes from 0 mph to 74 mph. When the ride enters its second launch, it reaches speeds up to 101 mph and then 120 mph during the third launch.

NEWS: Get revvved up! Cedar Point announces Top Thrill 2, the world's tallest & fastest triple-launch coasterhttps://t.co/zlEHGhlzZo pic.twitter.com/ev4PabNsaX — Tony Clark (@TonyClarkCP) August 1, 2023

Cedar Point says Top Thrill 2 is the only vertical speedway in the world to feature two “sky-dominating towers.”

“Top Thrill 2 will be the boldest and most advanced roller coaster Cedar Point has ever introduced. It’s another one-of-a-kind that could only be built at Cedar Point,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Our stamp on the industry is in roller coaster innovation, and today, that’s solidified as we redefine the strata coaster into a mega-thrill that our guests will come from far and wide to experience.”

The Top Thrill Dragster closed in August 2021 after being open at the amusement park for 19 seasons.