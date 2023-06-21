Police: Pregnant mother dies after being shot in the back by 2-year-old boy in northern Ohio

The 2-year-old boy is currently in the custody of his father, who was not home at the time of the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORWALK, Ohio — A woman and her unborn child were killed when her 2-year-old son accidentally shot her in northeast Ohio.

The incident happened in the afternoon hours on June 16 in Huron County’s Norwalk, located 30 minutes south of Sandusky.

The police report stated that the mother called 911 and told dispatchers the toddler shot her in the back. Officers arrived at a home on Woodlawn Avenue and found the woman and the child upstairs, with a 9 mm handgun right next to her.

The victim was rushed to Fisher-Titus Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries. Authorities believe that based on early information, the 2-year-old got ahold of the gun and accidently shot the mother.

"The Norwalk Police Department offers our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and all those affected by the tragic passing of the young mother and her unborn son," the department said in a statement. "Words truly cannot express how heartbreaking this is, and we cannot imagine the pain and heartache you're feeling."

The 2-year-old boy is currently in the custody of his father, who was not home at the time of the incident. The woman's name has not yet been released.

An investigation into the case remains ongoing, with no criminal charges being filed at this time.



