Online renewal of driver's licenses, IDs coming to Ohio

The change was included in the state’s $8.3 billion transparent budget, signed into law Wednesday by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

Many Ohioans will be able to renew their driver’s licenses or state IDs online instead of at state motor vehicle offices under a measure in the state’s new transportation budget.

Eligible for the new program are people ages 21 to 65 whose current licenses or IDs were issued in person and who have photos on file with the state, among other requirements. A July 2022 launch is planned.

The change was included in the state’s $8.3 billion transparent budget, signed into law Wednesday by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.