ODNR officer who died after saving 13-year-old boy from icy lake honored with highway designation

Officer Jason Lagore died after suffering a medical emergency while assisting in the rescue of two teens from a lake in Highland County.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A highway running through a state park in southwestern Ohio will be renamed in honor of an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer who died while trying to save two teenagers who fell into an icy lake.

ODNR announced a portion of state Route 73 that runs through Caesar Creek State Park will be designated as the Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore Memorial Highway.

The announcement comes after Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 578, which is a designation omnibus transportation bill. The Ohio Department of Transportation will be responsible for installing road markers in honor of Lagore.

“This road was patrolled by Officer Lagore and his K-9 partner, so it is only fitting that it is dedicated in his honor,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We appreciate Officer Lagore’s devotion to his duty and will always remember the work he did to keep the people of Ohio safe.”

Lagore died in the line of duty in February 2021 while assisting in the rescue of two children who had fallen through the ice at Rocky Fork Lake in Highland County.

He was able to save a 13-year-old boy before suffering a medical emergency. He was taken to the Highland District Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old girl who also fell into the lake was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lagore was a 15-year veteran with ODNR’s Division of Parks and Watercraft. In addition to coordinating the division’s K-9 program, he was responsible for establishing the first ODNR K-9 Academy.