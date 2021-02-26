ODNR officers still in "shock" after death of Jason Lagore

“Jason was a family man. His first conversation was how are you today, then it would get in talking about his family."

A 16-year-old girl lost her life after getting stuck on an icy lake, and an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer lost his life after suffering a medical emergency on Wednesday

Across Ohio, flags are at half-staff for Officer Jason Lagore.

ODNR Lt. Travis Martin said he wanted to share how Lagore lived.

“It was a shock to the officers in the Southwest District. We have a trying few days to get through,” he said.

“Jason was a family man. His first conversation was how are you today, then it would get in talking about his family; a very proud father,” said Martin.

Martin worked with Lagore for years. He said Jason was one of the most skilled officers he’s seen. Professional in every way.

He told 10TV you’d normally find Lagore outside with his K9 Sarge.

Right now, Martin said all officers in the department are wearing mourning bands around their badges.

All for Jason, who risked and gave his life-saving others.