ODNR honors officer who died after saving 13-year-old boy from icy lake

Officer Jason Lagore suffered a medical emergency at Rocky Fork State Park while attempting to rescue the two teens in February.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources posthumously honored one of their officers who died while trying to save two teenagers who fell through the ice of a Highland County lake earlier this year.

ODNR presented the Director's Award of Valor to Officer Jason Lagore's wife last week for his heroic efforts in February.

Officer Lagore suffered a medical emergency at Rocky Fork State Park while attempting to rescue the two teens. He was taken to the Highland District Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Lagore was able to save a 13-year-old boy prior to suffering a medical emergency. A 16-year-old girl who also fell into the lake was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Back in February we lost not only a dedicated officer, but a loving husband and devoted father,” Director Mary Mertz said. “Because of his courage and bravery in the face of danger, there is no one more deserving of this honor. I am proud of the work he did and the legacy he leaves behind.”

Lagore served 15 years with the ODNR while also being responsible for the organization's first K-9 academy.