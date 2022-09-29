Browns' Myles Garrett issued citation for crash; OSHP report provides new details

The Ohio State Highway Patrol cited Garrett for speeding, saying he was going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone.

BEREA, Ohio — A report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett’s crash in Medina County earlier this week.

Police said Garrett lost control of his Porsche and veered off the rural road near his home a few hours after practice Monday, flipping the vehicle and hitting a fire hydrant.

The defensive end suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and had several cuts and bruises from the wreck.

On Thursday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol cited Garrett for speeding, saying he was going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone.

According to a responding officer, a witness said that Garrett's vehicle went airborne, took out a fire hydrant rolled three times.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer observed a laceration on Garrett’s right wrist/hand, with the 26-year-old also stating that he had pain in his right hand/wrist, right bicep, left shoulder and the left side of his face.

According to the accident report, Garrett, who had a female passenger in his car, told an officer he was accelerating up a hill when he saw a vehicle coming in the opposite direction but didn't make any type of swerving maneuvers to avoid a crash.

The officer said Garrett couldn't exactly recall how he went off the road. Garrett added: "I don't know if something came, I moved out the way of that," before describing that his vehicle began going to the left, then right and he lost control and traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Garrett and his 23-year-old passenger were taken to Akron General Hospital for emergency care. The highway patrol said the passenger suffered a minor head injury. They were both released a few hours later.

Garrett has a history of speeding. He was ticketed on consecutive days in Medina County last year for driving 120 mph. In the second case, he paid a ticket in which the speed was amended to 99 mph in a 70 mph zone.