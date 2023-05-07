Dog reunited with family after rescue from Ohio river

CLEVELAND — A German Shepherd was reunited with its family after being rescued from a river in northeast Ohio.
According to 10TV’s sister station WKYC, Cleveland Metroparks police responded to reports of a dog stuck on rocks in the Berea portion of the Metroparks. The dog reportedly became stuck on a small rock in the middle of a swiftly flowing river.
Members of the Berea Fire Department, Southwest Emergency Response Team and Cleveland Metroparks Police Water Rescue Team responded and assisted in the dog’s rescue.
The rescue became more difficult due to recent rainfall which made the water levels high. But first responders were able to rescue the dog safely without additional complications.