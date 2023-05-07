Dog reunited with family after rescue from Ohio river

According to 10TV’s sister station WKYC, Cleveland Metroparks police responded to reports of a dog stuck on rocks in the Berea portion of the Metroparks.

CLEVELAND — A German Shepherd was reunited with its family after being rescued from a river in northeast Ohio.

According to 10TV’s sister station WKYC, Cleveland Metroparks police responded to reports of a dog stuck on rocks in the Berea portion of the Metroparks. The dog reportedly became stuck on a small rock in the middle of a swiftly flowing river.

Members of the Berea Fire Department, Southwest Emergency Response Team and Cleveland Metroparks Police Water Rescue Team responded and assisted in the dog’s rescue.