DeWine announces $650 million in additional grants to help child care programs

The grants are in addition to the $150 million in child care grants announced in December.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Friday an additional $650 million in grants to help child care programs pay for unexpected business costs due to the pandemic.

The governor's office said the grants will help cover operating costs, workforce recruitment, mental health and family support. That includes expenses such as wages, facility maintenance, benefits, expanding classrooms, coaching and other areas.

“Reliable, quality child care and early childhood education is essential for parents and caregivers who work and support their families,” DeWine said. “Child care providers are balancing employee shortages, changing demands, and increasing costs. These grants will help bring providers relief so that they can continue serving families.”

The grants are in addition to the $150 million in child care grants announced in December.

Dr. Gina Ginn, the director of the Columbus Early Learning Center, said the grants will make a huge difference to help fix staffing, capacity, learning enrichment and affordability issues.