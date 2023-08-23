Man charged with vehicular homicide in Clark County bus crash that killed 1 student, injured 23 others

OSHP said there were 53 people inside the school bus, including 52 kids and the driver.

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio — The driver of a minivan involved in a crash with a Clark County elementary school bus that left one dead and more than 20 others injured on Tuesday is now facing a criminal charge.

According to court records, 35-year-old Hermanio Joseph is charged with felony vehicular homicide. The charge is a fourth degree felony due to Joseph reportedly driving without a valid license.

Around 8:15 a.m., a school bus with Northwestern Local Schools was heading west on Troy Road. Meanwhile, a Honda Odyssey, driven by Joseph, was headed east on the road when it went left of center.

OSHP said the bus driver attempted maneuvers to avoid getting hit head-on, but the two vehicles still made contact and crashed into each other. The bus overturned on its side while the Odyssey came to a rest in a ditch.

OSHP said there were 53 people inside the school bus, including 52 kids and the driver. Classes were set to begin Tuesday.

One student was ejected from the bus and was pronounced dead. Twenty-three kids were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Authorities said one student's injuries are considered to be serious.

Joseph and the passenger of the Odyssey were taken to the hospital and their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.