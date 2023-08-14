Your back-to-school guide for the 2023-24 academic year

10TV wants to help you prepare for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year by giving you all the essential back-to-school in one place.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The summer days are starting to come to an end and soon, classes will be back in session.

10TV wants to help you prepare for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year by giving you all the essential back-to-school information in one place.

Starting Monday morning, the Wake Up CBUS team is getting you and your child ready for the new school year.

During the week of Aug. 14:

Monday: Kevin Landers analyzes the debate of whether teachers should be armed in schools. He breaks down why some schools call arming teachers "necessary," while others say it's not what teachers should be focusing on.

Tuesday: Clay Gordon will talk consumer-info, giving you all you need to know about buying supplies.

Wednesday: Lacey Crisp will be touching on social media's influence on kids and bullying.

Thursday: Angela An will share how you can tell if your kid is ready to have their very own cell phone.

Friday: Clay will wrap up the week's coverage by talking about healthy lunches and AirTags on kids.

During the week of Aug. 21:

Monday: Clay will be talking bus safety routes and which school zones are most commonly sped through.

Tuesday: Amy Steigerwald has your safety info and plans to cover how schools are preparing security for the first day of school.

Wednesday: Tracy Townsend takes a look at how schools are preparing for the new academic year

Thursday: Tracy sat down with a teen author who shared how to survive the teen years.

Friday: Angela will walk through artificial intelligence inside the schools, how it will be used and how it may pose a threat to learning.