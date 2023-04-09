Clark State College establishes scholarship in honor of deputy killed last year in line of duty

The Matthew Yates Memorial Scholarship will help support Clark State cadets pursuing a career in law enforcement in the local region.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Clark State College has announced a new scholarship opportunity created in honor of a sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty last July.

The scholarship was created in memory of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, who was fatally shot during an hourslong standoff at a mobile home park.

According to the college, Matthew and his wife, Tracy, both graduated from Clark State’s Peace Officer Academy.

“The college community mourns with the Yates’ family and recognizes that Matt was a proud Clark State graduate,” said Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, president of Clark State. “We were unbelievably proud of him, as well. By establishing this scholarship, we honor his memory and his legacy as an outstanding officer of the law.”

Tracy, who is the director of workforce and business solutions at Clark State, told the college that following her husband’s passing, many people reached out wanting to make a contribution in honor of Matthew, which is why Clark State created a scholarship in his name.

Funds will be raised through the Matthew Yates Memorial Basketball Tournament which will be help on April 22, at 9 a.m. at Tecumseh High School. The event is open to the public.

“This basketball tournament was a way to honor what Matt loved to do in his free time, but also help incoming students who want to pursue a career in law enforcement,” said Tracy. “We had 24 teams enter the tournament for a great cause. We would love for everyone to come and support the day even if they are not playing. We will have food, raffles, and lots of fun!”