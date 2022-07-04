Northwest Ohio city turns blue to honor fallen officer Dominic Francis

Francis was killed during a police chase on March 31. He was hit by the suspects' car while he was laying stop sticks.

BLUFFTON, Ohio — On Thursday, family and friends gathered to say goodbye to Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis.

Francis was killed in the line of duty a week ago while attempting to stop a car on Interstate 75 that was fleeing from police.

A public visitation for the fallen officer was held at Cory-Rawson High School near Bluffton, where he graduated in 1998.

Across the town, blue ribbons and black and blue flags waved on every corner in his honor. In addition to being an officer, Francis served as a volunteer firefighter, a teacher, and a coach.

Those who knew him said he'll be missed.

"Whenever I'd hang out with Dom, he'd make jokes, and his nickname for me was 'kiddo.' Every time I spent with him was a time that wasn't wasted, and it's just seeing him leave is kind of sad," said Caleigh Horton.

He's just a great person. It's a tragic loss for our community," said Don Clinger.

Francis served as a Bluffton police officer for 11 years. Before that, he served with the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.