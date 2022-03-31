Northwest Ohio police officer killed while attempting to stop fleeing vehicle

Two of the three suspects have been captured. Authorities are still searching for the third suspect.

BLUFFTON, Ohio — A northwest Ohio police officer was killed early Thursday morning while attempting to stop a vehicle fleeing police on Interstate 75.

Officer Dominic Francis was attempting to place stop strips on the interstate when he was struck and killed by the suspect vehicle shortly before 3 a.m., an official with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said during a news conference Thursday morning.

Authorities first noticed the suspects driving at what officials said was a high rate of speed on US-23. From there, Bluffton police officers and law enforcement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office pursued the suspects.

After striking Officer Francis, the suspects reportedly exited the car they had been driving and continued running before stealing another vehicle in the area, police said.

Two of the three suspects have been captured. The manhunt for the third suspect continues late Thursday morning.

"Today is a sad day. This community lost a hero," said Bluffton Police Chief Ryan Burkholder.

In addition to serving his community as an officer, Francis also worked as a teacher, bus driver and coach, Burkholder said.

"He had a heart of gold and he will be sorely missed," said Burkholder.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued a statement Thursday in response to Francis' death, saying:

“A hero has died and a community is shaken. The bravery of the men and women that wear the badge is astounding. Officer Francis’ valor will live on and never be forgotten.

My deepest condolences are with Officer Francis’ loved ones and the residents of Bluffton.”