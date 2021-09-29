Ohio State Wexner Medical Center specialists discuss COVID-19 booster shots, mental health during pandemic

Health leaders will address Ohio’s current status on hospitalizations and answer questions about COVID-19 booster shots.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A panel of specialists with Ohio State Wexner Medical Center discussed what Ohioans should know about COVID-19 vaccine boosters, mental health during the pandemic and more on Wednesday.

Across Ohio, daily virus cases have slowly began to decrease, according to Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Andrew Thomas. Where the 7-day moving average of cases sat just above 7,000 cases per day roughly two weeks ago, it has since dropped to an average of around 6,000 cases.

"We are cautiously optimistic as a state," Thomas said in part.

Last week, federal regulators recommended a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans ages 65 and older and approved the third shot for others who have preexisting conditions or work in a high-risk environment.

The recommendation comes as hospitalizations across the nation, including in Ohio, have risen in recent months -- largely in those who are unvaccinated.

