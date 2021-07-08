Ohio State student punched, robbed near campus

One of suspects reportedly got out of the vehicle and punched the student before stealing his phone and wallet.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for the people accused of punching an Ohio State student and taking off with his wallet and cell phone early Thursday morning.

The incident happened off campus shortly after midnight, according to a Neighborhood Safety Notice issued by the university.

According to the notice, the student was walking near East Woodruff Avenue when three suspects approached him in a gold sedan. One of suspects reportedly got out of the vehicle and punched the student before stealing his phone and wallet and taking off in the van with the other suspects.

The student was taken to the hospital to be treated for a laceration to his forehead, according to the notice.