More than 70,000 AEP customers without power in Ohio due to wind

A high wind warning was issued for the City of Columbus and the surrounding areas early this morning. Wind gusts will likely reach 60 mph by this evening.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 70,000 AEP customers are without power as of 3:30 p.m. as strong winds move through Ohio.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.

On top of that, the ground is saturated. There is a high likelihood that we see downed trees or more power outages throughout the day.

The AEP outage map shows more than 18,000 customers in Franklin County without power. Surrounding counties like Delaware, Licking, Perry, Muskingum, Ross and Knox all show more than 1,500 outages. For a full list of outages, click here.

AEP has offered the following tips on how to stay prepared and handle a possible outage:

Put together an emergency kit that includes non-perishable food, water, flashlights, batteries, a radio, first aid kit, medications, portable chargers, extra cash and maps of the surrounding area.

Keep away from downed wires and report hazards through the AEP Ohio mobile app , call 911 and AEP Ohio at (800) 672-2231 .

, call and AEP Ohio at . Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or debris within 10 feet of a power line.

Limbs, leaves and other objects moved by the wind and ice build-up could hide downed wires. Investigate your surroundings before trying to clean up any debris.

Notify AEP Ohio if you’re using a generator. This protects you and our lineworkers as they work to restore power.

Never operate lanterns, heaters or fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.

Unplug major appliances to protect them when power is restored.

Refuel heaters, lamps and generators outside and away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up spilled fuel immediately.

Never burn charcoal indoors — it releases poisonous carbon monoxide.

For the health and safety of AEP Ohio crews, please stay at least 6 feet away from our employees, vehicles and equipment.