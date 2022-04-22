'Wonders of Our World' debuts at Ohio History Center

The new exhibit explores the Ancient American Indian earthworks and artifacts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Friday, the Ohio History Center welcomed visitors to its "Indigenous Wonders of Our World" exhibit. It's the first new exhibit to open since March 2019.

The exhibit explores eight ancient 2,000-year-old sites located in Central and Southern Ohio that were used for religious ceremonies and astronomy.

"The octagon earthworks in Newark, for instance, tracked an 18.6-year lunar cycle," said Neil Thompson, media and public relations manager at the Ohio History Connection.

Inside the exhibit, guests will learn how ancient American Indians used astronomy and geometry to align earthworks with the cycles of the sun and moon.

In a press release, Thompson said, "The new Indigenous Wonders of Our World exhibit is something that truly allows people to walk away with a new appreciation for these extraordinary landmarks that exist around us all. We can’t wait to explore this fascinating piece of history with our guests."

The Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks sites have been nominated for the United Nations World Heritage list of the World's Greatest Wonders. There are only 24 in the U.S. The nomination will be considered in the summer of 2023. If approved, it would be the first in Ohio.